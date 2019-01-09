BROWBEAT: ecco il singolo 'When the Profit Kills' dal prossimo album

|
Dopo aver annunciato l'uscita del nuovo album Remove the Control attesa per il primo marzo via Indelirium Records, il gruppo hardcore/metal dei Browbeat presenta ora il singolo When the Profit Kills, riportato in basso.
La band descrive così il brano:
"When The Profit Kills’ è probabilmente il pezzo che rappresenta quello che sono oggi i BROWBEAT, ovvero un violento mix di hardcore old e new school con inﬂuenze metal, il tutto condito da suoni più moderni e granitici. Consigliato ai fan di Hatebreed, Lionheart e Biohazard".
Remove the Control - tracklist:
01. The New Slavery Nation (Intro)
02. The Labor Blackmail
03. When The Profit Kills
04. A Forgotten Number
05. Underpaid
06. Nothing More And Nothing Less
07. A Personal War
08. The Power Of The Few
09. The Suffocated Rights
10. Remove The Control... Till Death!