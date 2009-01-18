SAMAEL: online il live video dell'omonima 'Samael'

|
Gli svedesi Samael presentano ora il live video dell'omonimo brano Samael, estratto dall'album Hegemony (2017).
Il gruppo commenta così le riprese:
"The video was shot last summer in Poland and Switzerland. It was filmed and edited by Sergey Ulyanov already responsable for the "Rite of Renewal" video. We tried to restitute the energy of our live performance from which our crowd is a big part. Some of the shots were actually sent by fans and integrated in the final video. It's all about you, enjoy!"