TYR: annunciato il nuovo album, ascolta un brano

La formazione viking metalTyr ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album Hel, la cui uscita è prevista per l'otto marzo tramite Metal Blade Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1.Gates of Hel
2.All Heroes Fall
3.Ragnars Kvæði
4.Garmr
5.Sunset Shore
6.Downhill Drunk
7.Empire of the North
8.Far from the Worries of the World
9.King of Time
10.Fire and Flame
11.Against the Gods
12.Songs of War
13.Álvur Kongur
Inoltre la band ha reso disponibile il lyric video di Fire and Flame.