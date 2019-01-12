THE SABBATHIAN: ascolta un singolo dall'album di debutto

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è l'audio di Liti Kjersti, brano della band doom metal The Sabbathian presente sul loro album di debutto, Latum Alterum, in uscita il 25 gennaio sotto l'egida della Svart Records.
Tracklist:
Disc 1
01. Requiem... (Intro)
02. The Brightest Light
03. Liti Kjersti
04. Head of a Traitor
05. One Night of Cruelty
06. Embrace the Dark
07. Evig Hvile / Libera me... (outro)
08. This Secret Obscure
Disc 2
01. Ancient's Curse
02. Ritual Rites
03. Nightshade Eternal