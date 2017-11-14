DEAD WITCHES: tutti i dettagli del nuovo disco ed un brano in streaming

|
I britannici Dead Witches, che vedono in formazione l'ex-batterista degli Electric Wizard, Mark Greening, hanno annunciato che il prossimo 22 febbraio verrà pubblicato il loro nuovo album The Final Exorcism.
Ad occuparsi della release sarà la Heavy Psych Sounds Records e qui di seguito potrete leggere la tracklist ed ascoltare il primo brano estratto, Fear The Priest.
Alla vostra sinistra è disponibile invece l'artwork.
01. There's Someone There
02. The Final Exorcism
03. Goddess Of The Night
04. When Do The Dead See The Sun
05. The Church By The Sea
06. Lay Demon
07. Fear The Priest