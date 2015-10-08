USURPER: a marzo il nuovo album, ascolta la titletrack

|
La formazione black/thrash metal di Chicago Usurper ha recentemente pubblicato il lyric video di Lords of the Permafrost, titletrack del nuovo e sesto full-length in uscita il 22 marzo via Soulseller Records. Il disco segnerà il ritorno della band dopo quattordici anni dalla pubblicazione dell'ultimo Cryptobeast.
La band commenta:
"After a 14-year hiatus, Usurper are proud to return with our sixth full-length album entitled 'Lords Of The Permafrost'. Back when we formed in 1993, we had the goal to create heavy, memorable songs with the anthemic quality of traditional heavy metal, combined with the heaviness of death metal, the fury of thrash metal, the atmosphere of black metal and the straight-forward, ass-kicking of '70s hard rock... 25 years later, we feel we have stayed true to our original objective and have recorded the quintessential Usurper album. Lyrically, these songs explore topics such as monster folklore, the paranormal and other obscure tales, all while being delivered with a lethal dose of heavy metal bravado. Usurper never have, and never will chase trends. We have only returned to bring our next chapter of metal to the worldwide warriors of iron and rust, and kick maximum ass!".
Lords of the Permafrost - tracklist:
1. Skull Splitter
2. Beyond the Walls of Ice
3. Lords of the Permafrost
4. Cemetery Wolf
5. Warlock Moon
6. Gargoyle
7. Black Tide Rising
8. Mutants of the Iron Age