KING WITCH: guarda il video di 'Carnal Sacrifice'

E' disponibile online da poche ore il video che la formazione doom metal britannica dei King Witch ha realizzato per Carnal Sacrifice. Il brano proviene dall'album Under the Mountain con cui il gruppo ha debuttato lo scorso febbraio via Listenable Records.
La band dichiara:
"Carnal Sacrifice" is inspired lyrically by the classic horror films of the '60s and early '70s, but the footage from Haxan suited the song so well that we had to use it - it's crazy that this film was made in 1922 and still has a very sinister edge".
