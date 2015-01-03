TNT: a marzo il CD/DVD 'Encore - Live In Milano' con Tony Harnell

|
Uscirà il 22 marzo via Frontiers Music Srl Encore – Live In Milano, nuovo CD/DVD e Blu-ray che i TNT hanno registrato in occasione del concerto tenutosi ad aprile 2017 durante l'evento Frontiers Rock Festival di Milano. Lo show ha visto esibirsi con la band il cantante Tony Harnell. Oltre alla copertina, il gruppo rende nota la tracklist del lavoro:
1. Give Me A Sign
2. As Far As The Eye Can See
3. She Needs Me
4. Desperate Nights
5. Invisible Noise
6. Child’s Play
7. Ironnic (Ronni solo)
8. Forever Shine On
9. Northern Lights
10. Tonight I’m Falling
11. Intuition
12. Seven Seas
13. Listen To Your Heart
14. 10000 Lovers
15. Everyone’s A Star