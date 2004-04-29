SANGUE: primo album ad aprile, ecco un brano

|
A due anni dall'uscita dell'EP omonimo, i deathster romani Sangue comunicano l'arrivo del primo full-length della carriera: il disco, dal titolo Culś, uscirà infatti il 15 aprile tramite la Nuclear War Now! Productions nei formati vinile e digitale. L'apertura del disco è affidata ad un intro composta e suonata da Claudio Simonetti (Goblin).
Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist dell'album, la band presenta in streaming They Do Not Rest (Clock of the Giants), primo brano estratto.
1. In the Church
2. They Do Not Rest (Clock of the Giants)
3. Eerie Murmuring / Infinity Abysmal
4. Interlude / Call of the Gorgon
5. Shifting into Necrocosmos
6. Her Cold Breath
7. Interlude / Tuchulcha
8. The Rite of Cosmic Void
9. When the Magus Whispers to the Skies