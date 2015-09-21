NORDJEVEL: tornano a marzo con 'Necrogenesis', ecco i dettagli e un estratto

|
I blackster norvegesi Nordjevel faranno uscire il loro nuovo e secondo album Necrogenesis il 29 marzo tramite l'etichetta Osmose Productions. A partire da questa data, il lavoro sarà disponibile in CD jewel case, CD digipack in edizione limitata, Limited Edition Double Gatefold Vinyl di colore rosso (con una traccia bonus), Limited Edition Double Gatefold Vinyl di colore nero (anche questo con un brano bonus), digitale, e musicassetta in edizione limitata.
Per questo disco, al frontman Doedsadmiral (Svartelder, Doedsvangr, Enepsigos) e al bassista DzeptiCunt (ex-Ragnarok) si uniscono Destruchtor (Myrkskog, ex-Morbid Angel) alla chitarra e ai cori e il batterista Dominator (ex-Dark Funeral). Il fondatore della band spiega così l'ingresso in formazione dei due:
"With the addition of Destruchtor and Dominator to the band's lineup, Nordjevel has never been so strong. Necrogenesis is a much darker and violent album. It is also more varied and mature, both musically and lyrically. We definitely did not want to get stuck in a rut and churn out an identikit version of our debut, and fortunately, we all felt that we wanted to go in the same direction, so we were all able to work together extremely well on the new songs. Having said that, Necrogenesis was a hard bastard of an album to complete, and at times, we felt that the universe was conspiring against us, so it became a very personal album for all of us."
Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:
1. Sunset Glow
2. Devilry
3. The Idea Of One-Ness
4. Black Lights From The Void
5. Amen Whores
6. The Fevered Lands
7. Nazarene Necrophilia
8. Apokalupsis Eschation
9. Panzerengel
10. Venom Of Serpents (Bonus Track Vinyl, Digipack)
Di seguito è riportato un assaggio che i Nordjevel forniscono di Necrogenesis: si tratta di Sunset Glow, brano registrato in occasione della performance che la band ha tenuto al December Darkness Festival in Svezia dello scorso anno.