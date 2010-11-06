DOMINANZ: ecco i primi dettagli del nuovo album

|
I norvegesi Dominanz hanno annunciato di essere pronti a pubblicare il loro nuovo album, che si intitolerà Let The Death Enter. Il lavoro è stato infatti registrato ai Crosound Studio di Øystein G. Bruns (Borknagar) e ultimato ai celebri Unisound Studio di Dan Swanö.
Il disco sarà pubblicato il prossimo 22 marzo da Mighty Music, mentre il primo singolo, Ruins Of Destruction, è atteso per il prossimo 15 febbraio.
Di seguito disponibile la tracklist.
1. Death Is Watching You
2. Lucifer
3. Let the Death Enter
4.Code of SIlence
5. Occendi Credentis
6. Ruins of Destruction
7. Troops of Hell
8. Born with Desires
9. Echoes from the Moment of Death
10. Absence of the Sun