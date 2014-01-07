ASTROPHOBOS: tutto 'Malice of Antiquity' in streaming

|
In occasione dell'uscita odierna (18 gennaio) del nuovo album Malice of Antiquity, i blackster svedesi Astrophobos presentano in streaming l'album nella sua interezza. La pubblicazione del disco è a cura dell'etichetta Triumvirate Records, con distribuzione affidata a Sound Pollution.
Tracklist:
1. Fire of Catharsis
2. Begotten in Black
3. Descending Shadows
4. Abattoir for Flesh and Faith
5. The Summoning Call
6. The Wolves Between the Stars
7. Until the Red of Dawn
8. The Nourishing Hate
9. Imperator Noctis