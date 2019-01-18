IMONOLITH: svelato il video del singolo 'Hollow'

|
Gli Imonolith hanno diffuso poche ore fa sul web il video del singolo Hollow, riportato in basso. Il brano è stato registrato e prodotto da Brian Howes e Jay Van Poederooyen Chris Cornell, Daughtry, Airbourne e altri) presso i Van Howes Studios di Los Angeles.
La band è composta dal cantante Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Arkaea), dal batterista Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), dal chitarrista Brian Waddell (Devin Townsend Project), dal bassista Byron Stroud (Fear Factory) e dal secondo chitarrista Kai Huppunen (Noise Therapy, Methods Of Mayhem).