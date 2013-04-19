BLACK THERAPY: disponibile la clip di 'Dreaming' dall'album in uscita a marzo

|
Il quintetto romano dei Black Therapy svela ora il video di Dreaming, brano estratto dal prossimo album della band, Echoes of Dying Memories, che sarà pubblicato il 15 marzo dalla Black Lion Records.
La band dichiara:
"We wanted the video for Dreaming to be very straight-forward and in-your-face and we think that Andrea from Dvision Zero really nailed it with his rapid editing. We already worked with him years ago and it felt pretty natural for us to ask him if he wanted to work on our new video clip. We hope everyone will enjoy the fast-pace of this video as much as we do"