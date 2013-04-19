      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Black Therapy
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/01/19
NOCTAMBULIST
Atmospheres of Desolation

21/01/19
VILE APPARITION
Depravity Ordained

21/01/19
RAVENOUS DEATH
Chapters of an Evil Transition

22/01/19
DARK MIRROR OV TRAGEDY
The Lord Ov Shadows

22/01/19
DREAM THEATER
Distance Over Time

25/01/19
MALAMORTE
Hell for All

25/01/19
CORRODED
Bitter

25/01/19
KING DIAMOND
Songs For The Dead Live

25/01/19
KING 810
Suicide King

25/01/19
SWALLOW THE SUN
When a Shadow is Forced Into the Light

CONCERTI

19/01/19
DON BROCO
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/01/19
TERRORIZER + SKELETAL REMAINS + DE PROFUNDIS + GUEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

25/01/19
EMBRYO
HAPPY DAYS PUB - NAPOLI

25/01/19
TOTHEM + SOUND STORM + ELARMIR
JAILBREAK - ROMA

25/01/19
NODE + FIVE MINUTES HATE
MADHOUSE PUB - MORNAGO (VA)

25/01/19
ARCANA OPERA + CONSTRAINT
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

25/01/19
MILL OF STONE + GUEST
GALIVM GARAGE - PIEVE DI SOLIGO (TV)

26/01/19
EMBRYO + COEXISTENCE + DRANEKS ORDEN
FUCKSIA - ROMA

26/01/19
DISTRUZIONE + ERESIA + DESCEND INTO MAELSTROM
THE FACTORY - AZZANO VENETO (VERONA)

26/01/19
SOUND STORM + KANTICA + REVENIENCE
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI
BLACK THERAPY: disponibile la clip di 'Dreaming' dall'album in uscita a marzo
19/01/2019 - 11:05 (32 letture)

RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
09/10/2017
Live Report
WINTERSUN + WHISPERED + BLACK THERAPY
Zona Roveri, Bologna, 01/10/2017
29/07/2015
Live Report
ARCH ENEMY + ELARMIR + BLACK THERAPY + NERODIA
Orion, Ciampino (RM), 22/07/2015
10/06/2014
Live Report
SHORES OF NULL + JUGGERNAUT + BLACK THERAPY + OTUS
Traffic Club Roma 06/06/2014
22/04/2014
Live Report
DARK LUNACY + BLACK THERAPY + BLACK MOTEL SIX + OBLYVION
Traffic Club Roma, 19/04/2013
11/09/2013
Live Report
NILE + EX DEO + SVART CROWN + BLACK THERAPY
Zona Roveri, Bologna, 06/09/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
19/01/2019 - 11:05
BLACK THERAPY: disponibile la clip di 'Dreaming' dall'album in uscita a marzo
05/03/2018 - 18:06
DARK TRANQUILLITY: i Black Therapy e i Miracle Flair di supporto in Italia
11/08/2017 - 15:58
BLACK THERAPY: prenderanno parte al tour europeo con i Wintersun
15/01/2017 - 10:42
BLACK THERAPY: Andrea Mataloni è il nuovo chitarrista
05/01/2017 - 10:52
DARK LUNACY: l'11 febbraio a Roma con i Black Therapy
24/11/2016 - 21:55
BLACK THERAPY: ecco il video di 'In The Embrace Of Sorrow, I Smile'
14/10/2016 - 14:08
BLACK THERAPY: ascolta un nuovo brano
11/10/2016 - 16:25
BLACK THERAPY: svelati i dettagli del prossimo disco
10/11/2015 - 10:54
BLACK THERAPY: video playthrough online
04/02/2015 - 18:03
BLACK THERAPY: guarda il nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
19/01/2019 - 12:35
STEVE HACKETT: online un nuovo video
19/01/2019 - 11:21
SELF DISGRACE: live il 26 gennaio in provincia di Treviso
19/01/2019 - 11:12
RIVAL SONS: ascolta il brano 'Look Away'
19/01/2019 - 11:07
AMANDA SOMERVILLE: abbandona gli Avantasia
19/01/2019 - 10:50
IMPELLITTERI: guarda il video di 'Phantom of the Opera'
19/01/2019 - 10:39
MORTADO: l'album di debutto uscirà ad aprile, annunciato il release party
19/01/2019 - 10:31
DISTURBED: gli Skindred apriranno la data di Milano
19/01/2019 - 10:23
IMONOLITH: svelato il video del singolo 'Hollow'
18/01/2019 - 16:58
SWALLOW THE SUN: guarda il video di ''Firelights''
18/01/2019 - 16:53
OVERKILL: online il lyric video di ''Head Of A Pin''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     