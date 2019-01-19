JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE: a febbraio l'album di debutto

|
I John Diva & The Rockets Of Love, quintetto formato da John Diva alla voce, Snake Rocket e J.J. Love alle chitarre, Remmie Martin al basso e Lee Stingray jr. alla batteria, hanno annunciato che l'8 febbraio vedrà la luce il loro debut album intitolato Mama Said Rock Is Dead per la Steamhammer. Di seguito trovate la tracklist ed il singolo Rock N' Roll Heaven.
Tracklist:
01. Whiplash
02. Lolita
03. Rock N’ Roll Heaven
04. Wild Life
05. Blinded
06. Dance Dirty
07. Just A Night Away
08. Fire Eyes
09. Get It On
10. Long Legs
11. Toxic
12. Rocket Of Love