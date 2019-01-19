CALEB BINGHAM: nuova band e album di debutto a marzo

|
Caleb Bingham (ex-Five Finger Death Punch) ha annunciato la formazione della sua nuova band, Athanasia, insieme a Brandon Miller e Jason West (Murderdolls / Sebastian Bach / Wednesday 13). L'arrivo del loro album di debutto, The Order Of The Silver Compass è previsto per il 15 marzo sotto l'egida delle etichette Seeing Red Records e Rock of Angels Records. Di seguito trovate la tracklist e l'audio di
Tracklist:
01. Read Between The Lines
02. Spoils Of War
03. The Order Of The Silver Compass
04. Cyclops Lord (My Will Is Done)
05. The Bohemian
06. Mechanized Assault
07. Nightmare Sound
08. White Horse