THE PICTUREBOOKS: ecco un video dal nuovo album

I The Picturebooks, band formata da Fynn Grabke (voce, chitarra) e Philipp Mirtschink (batteria), hanno reso disponibile il video di Electric Nights. Il brano è presente sul loro nuovo album, The Hands Of Time, in uscita l'8 marzo per la Century Media Records.
Tracklist:
01. Horse Of Fire
02. Howling Wolf
03. Like My World Explodes
04. The Hands Of Time
05. The Day The Thunder Arrives
06. Electric Nights
07. Rain
08. You Can’t Let Go (feat. Chrissie Hynde)
09. Lizard
10. Tell Me Lies
11. The Rising Fall