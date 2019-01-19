      Privacy Policy
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/01/19
NOCTAMBULIST
Atmospheres of Desolation

21/01/19
VILE APPARITION
Depravity Ordained

21/01/19
RAVENOUS DEATH
Chapters of an Evil Transition

22/01/19
DARK MIRROR OV TRAGEDY
The Lord Ov Shadows

22/01/19
DREAM THEATER
Distance Over Time

25/01/19
BREATHE ATLANTIS
Soulmade

25/01/19
CORRODED
Bitter

25/01/19
KING DIAMOND
Songs For The Dead Live

25/01/19
MALAMORTE
Hell for All

25/01/19
JEFF HUGHELL
Sleep Deprivation

CONCERTI

25/01/19
EMBRYO
HAPPY DAYS PUB - NAPOLI

25/01/19
TOTHEM + SOUND STORM + ELARMIR
JAILBREAK - ROMA

25/01/19
NODE + FIVE MINUTES HATE
MADHOUSE PUB - MORNAGO (VA)

25/01/19
ARCANA OPERA + CONSTRAINT
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

25/01/19
MILL OF STONE + GUEST
GALIVM GARAGE - PIEVE DI SOLIGO (TV)

26/01/19
EMBRYO + COEXISTENCE + DRANEKS ORDEN
FUCKSIA - ROMA

26/01/19
DISTRUZIONE + ERESIA + DESCEND INTO MAELSTROM
THE FACTORY - AZZANO VENETO (VERONA)

26/01/19
SOUND STORM + KANTICA + REVENIENCE
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

26/01/19
BLACK OATH + GUESTS
GRIND HOUSE CLUB - PADOVA

26/01/19
SELF DISGRACE + GUESTS
KRACH CLUB - MONASTIER (TV)
THE PICTUREBOOKS: ecco un video dal nuovo album
20/01/2019 - 11:36 (37 letture)

20/01/2019 - 11:36
THE PICTUREBOOKS: ecco un video dal nuovo album
20/01/2019 - 20:18
TRIBE OF PAZUZU: la nuova band con membri di Cryptopsy e Incantation debutta a febbraio
20/01/2019 - 20:07
RHAPSODY OF FIRE: svelate le band di supporto per il tour europeo
20/01/2019 - 19:55
ARCANA OPERA: guarda la clip di 'La Tesi di Empedocle'
20/01/2019 - 19:42
BAD TASTE FEST: il 2 marzo a Modena, ecco il bill
20/01/2019 - 19:30
HECATE ENTHRONED: online il video di 'Revelations in Autumn Flame'
20/01/2019 - 18:33
HEXVESSEL: in streaming un nuovo video
20/01/2019 - 18:19
MALPAGA FOLK & METAL FEST: annunciato il bill completo della settima edizione
20/01/2019 - 11:44
FM: online il live video di ''Closer To Heaven'' dal nuovo DVD
19/01/2019 - 18:50
DAMON JOHNSON: a breve il suo primo album solista
19/01/2019 - 18:43
CANNIBAL CORPSE: sarà Erik Rutan il nuovo chitarrista
 
