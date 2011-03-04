HOUR OF PENANCE: al lavoro sull'ottavo album

|
A due anni dalla pubblicazione di Cast the First Stone, la band technical/brutal death metal italiana degli Hour Of Penance annuncia di aver concluso le fasi di scrittura dei brani che andranno a comporre il nuovo album. La band entrerà in studio in meno di un mese per incidere l'ottavo full-length, che uscirà per l'etichetta Agonia Records entro la fine del 2019.
La band dichiara:
"Prepare yourselves, we’re finally ready to hit the studio once again. The follow up to Cast the First Stone will consist of 9 tracks written during the course of the last two years in which we put all our best efforts to give you another piece of extreme speed and brutality. We decided to record all drums at Bloom Recording Studio in February, while guitars, bass and vocals will be tracked at Kick Recording Studio. To take things up a notch this time, we’ll fly to Poland in March to do all mixing and mastering at Hertz Recording Studio (Behemoth, Decapitated, Vader, Hate and many more) and give you the sonic assault your ears are craving for. We worked harder than ever on every single detail of every single song, and we cannot wait to let all of you get your hands on our new opus. We’ll share more information and details over the next weeks, stay in touch!"
Gli Hour Of Penance si esibiranno durante la prossima edizione dei Metaldays a Tolmin (Slovenia) insieme a gruppi quali Akerocke, Dimmu Borgir, Dream Theater, Kvelertak e October Tide.