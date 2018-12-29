DEPARTURE CHANDELIER: ascolta un nuovo estratto dal disco d'esordio

Come anticipato nelle scorse settimane, i blackster statunitensi Departure Chandelier
faranno uscire il loro album di debutto intitolato Antichrist Rise to Power
il 15 febbraio via Nuclear War Now! Productions
in vinile e in digitale. Collegandosi qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima il brano estratto A Sacrifice to the Corsica Antichrist
.
Di lato è riportata la copertina del disco, mentre di seguito potete trovare la tracklist e il primo pezzo estratto Forever Faithful to the Emperor
:1. Intro (Napoleon's Sword)
2. Life Escaping through the Candle's
3. Forever Faithful to the Emperor
4. Catacombs Beneath the Castle of the Marquis
5. Departure Chandelier
6. A Sacrifice to the Corsica Antichrist
7. Re-Establish the Black Rule of France
8. Outro (Exile on the Jagged Cliffs of Saint Helena)