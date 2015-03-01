TEMPERANCE: entrano nel roster della Napalm Records

|
I Temperance annunciano di aver firmato un accordo discografico con l'etichetta Napalm Records in vista della pubblicazione del prossimo album, successore di Of Jupiter and Moons. Il cantante e chitarrista Marco Pastorino dichiara:
"We are thrilled to announce that we are joining Napalm Records for the release of our next album! They are the best team possible to be part of for the most important chapter of our career.
We are working extremely hard to give you the best Temperance album ever and we are looking forward to giving you more updates very soon! New energetic hymns of Melodic Metal are coming your way!".