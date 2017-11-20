HEILUNG: il prossimo album si intitolerà 'Futha'

|
Il trio experimental folk metal danese degli Heilung svela ora il nome del nuovo album: il disco si intitolerà Futha e sarà disponibile da maggio tramite l'etichetta Season Of Mist.
La band commenta così la notizia:
"The majority of full rune set inscriptions start with 'Futha', and is known to us as the first four letters in all runic alphabets. It is considered that our forefathers saw magic potential in engraving the full rune line, but there is also great significance in the beginnings. Science has no key for the meaning of only engraving the first couple of letters yet, but there is, of course, a surplus of theories. One of the theories we found inspiration in, is that 'Futha' holds the meaning of fertility and female gender. As 'Ofnir' focused on war and masculine notions, the great healing power of female wild strength is evoked in Futha. Those who have been present at a birth or have seen lionesses hunting know the spirit, and we welcome and embrace it in the sounds that were born during the creation of 'Futha'."
Fultha seguirà il full-length d'esordio Ofnir uscito nel 2015. In basso sono riportate le prime date che gli Heilung terranno per supportare il nuovo disco:
22 Feb 19 Wacken (DE) Wacken Winter Nights (Exact date TBC)
11 Apr 19 Tilburg (NL) Roadburn Festival (Exact date TBC)
17 Apr 19 St. Petersburg (RU) Aurora
19 Apr 19 Moscow (RU) Arbat Hall
20 Jun 19 Copenhagen (DK) Copenhell Festival 2019 (Exact date TBA)
29 Jun 19 Helsinki (FI) Tuska 2019 (Exact date TBA)
18 Aug 19 Borre (NO) Midgardsblot 2019 (Exact date TBA)
07 Sep 19 Selb (DE) Mediaval Festival 2019 (Exact date TBA)
19 Oct 19 Hameln (DE) Autumn Moon Festival 2019 (Exact date TBA)