MIST OF MISERY: tornano ad aprile con 'Unalterable', ecco un brano

I symphonic black metaller svedesi Mist Of Misery faranno uscire il loro terzo full-length intitolato Unalterable il 12 aprile tramite la Black Lion Records. Il lavoro sarà disponibile in doppio CD e in digitale.
Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, la band svela ora il primo brano estratto, Halls of Emptiness, insieme al suo video ufficiale che trovate in basso.
Tracklist:
1. A Window Into Nothingness
2. Halls of Emptiness
3. Heir to Misfortune
4. A Forest of Disenchantments
5. Red Snow (Coldworld Cover)
6. Desolation
7. Bleak Autumn
8. A Hollow Promise
9. Embracing Ruin
10. Stormblåst (Dimmu Borgir Cover)
11. The Dying Light
12. Within Dark Dreams
13. Unalterable
14. Eternal Beravment