BLACK LUNG: tornano a marzo con 'Ancients'

|
Uscirà l'8 marzo tramite la Ripple Music Ancients, il nuovo album del trio psychedelic doom metal/rock statunitense Black Lung. Il disco sarà il terzo della band e seguirà di tre anni See the Enemy.
La band dichiara:
"The title is a reference to the ancient powers of the natural world, as seen in the album artwork and the lyrics of a song like ‘Badlands’. We embrace and pay homage to these forces while also rejecting the antiquated ideals of an old, white, conservative part of society that wants to drag us back into the past and away from the progressive values we believe in. We were searching for a sound that captured the clarity of the instruments and voice, without losing any of the heaviness that is Black Lung, and Frank really helped us achieve it".