DISMA: si separano dal cantante

I deathster statunitensi Disma comunicano che il cantante Craig Pillard ha lasciato la formazione. A fronte di ciò, la band dichiara che le fasi di realizzazione del nuovo album proseguiranno non appena sarà trovato un sostituto.
Ecco le parole del gruppo in merito alla vicenda:
"DISMA has parted ways with our vocalist, Craig Pillard.
The decision was mutual and the reasons are no secret. We will move on and finish writing the next album and complete it when a suitable replacement is found.
We thank you all for your support over the years!"