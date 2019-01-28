JOHN THE VOID: ad aprile il secondo album tramite l'Argonauta Records

|
Il quintetto friulano dei John, The Void annuncia di aver stretto un accordo discografico con l'etichetta Argonauta Records per l'uscita del nuovo e secondo full-length della carriera.
La band, nata nel 2013, ha all'attivo un EP e l'album II. Il nuovo lavoro, dal titolo III - Adversa, sarà pubblicato il 5 aprile nei formati CD e digitale. Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito i sette brani inclusi:
1. Shapeshifter
2. Dark City Of Error
3. Adversa
4. Silent Bearer
5. A Cold Becoming
6. Cursed
7. A Permanent Change
La band dichiara:
"Differently from the previous releases, the general sound and the whole concept isn’t oriented on a sci-fi/visionary level. Every track represents a specific feel, based on a more-concrete sense of despair, where the human kind must face the irreparable sense of helplessness against the fate, the pain, the loss, the guilt, and the exhausting war to conquer a moment of peace".
I John, The Void sono:
Matteo Burigana – chitarre
Marco Verardo – chitarre
Enrico Fabris – batteria
Andrea Pasianot – basso
Marco Zanella – voce/elettronica