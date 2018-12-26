MOSH-PIT JUSTICE: svelata la tracklist di 'Fighting the Poison'

Dopo essere entrati a far parte del roster della Punishment 18 Records
(qui
la notizia), i thrasher bulgari Mosh-Pit Justice
svelano ora la tracklist del loro nuovo e quarto album dal titolo Fighting the Poison
. Il disco, registrato, missato e masterizzato da Staffa
dei Revenge Studio
, uscirà nel corso del 2019 in data ancora da definirsi.1. Bound To Decay
2. Feed Me To The Flames
3. God Wills It
4. The Serpent’s Call
5. State Of Damnation
6. In The Final OF days
7. Prove Your Faith
8. Forging our Fate