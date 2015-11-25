WHITESNAKE: in arrivo la versione speciale di 'Slide it in' per il trentacinquesimo anniversario

I Whitesnake
faranno uscire l'8 marzo l'ultimate special edition di Slide it in
, album pubblicato originariamente nel 1984. Secondo quanto annunciato, il lavoro includerà i due missaggi del disco (sia quello britannico che quello statunitense) e un remix più recente realizzato quest'anno in occasione dei trentacinque anni dell'album. Slide it in
uscirà sotto forma di 6CD/DVD presentando anche filmati dal vivo e in studio di registrazione, materiale inedito, demo, clip musicali, l'ultimo concerto con Jon Lord
e una recente intervista del fondatore David Coverdale
.
Di seguito la tracklist:U.S. Mix (1985) 35thAnniversary Remaster01. Gambler
02. Slide It In
03. Slow an’ Easy
04. Love Ain’t No Stranger
05. Give Me More Time
06. Standing in the Shadow
07. Hungry for Love
08. All or Nothing
09. Spit It Out
10. Guilty of LoveU.K. Mix (1984) 35thAnniversary Remaster01. Gambler
02. Slide It In
03. Slow an’ Easy
04. Love Ain’t No Stranger
05. Give Me More Time
06. Standing in the Shadow
07. Hungry for Love
08. All Or Nothing
09. Spit It Out
10. Guilty of Love
Bonus Tracks:11. Need Your Love So Bad – Single B-side
12. Gambler – 7” Eddie Kramer Mix (1983)
13. Guilty of Love – 7” Eddie Kramer Mix (1983)35th Anniversary Remixes (2019)01. Slide It In
02. Slow an’ Easy
03. Love Ain’t No Stranger
04. Give Me More Time
05. Guilty of Love
06. All or Nothing
07. Spit It Out
08. Standing in the Shadow
09. Hungry for Love
10. Gambler
11. Need Your Love So BadMonitor Mixes & Intros (September 1983)01. Intro to “Gambler” from David Coverdale
02. Gambler
03. Standing in the Shadow
04. Intro to “Slide It In” from David Coverdale
05. Slide It In
06. Give Me More Time
07. Intro to “Love Ain’t No Stranger” from David Coverdale
08. Love Ain’t No Stranger
09. Hungry for Love
10. Intro to “Guilty of Love” from David Coverdale
11. Guilty of Love
12. Spit It Out
13. Intro to “Slow an’ Easy” from David Coverdale
14. Slow an’ Easy
15. All or Nothing
16. David Coverdale discusses the U.S. vs U.K. versions of "Slide It In"
Jon Lord’s Last Whitesnake Show (Sweden, April 16, 1984):17. Gambler
18. Guilty of Love
19. Love Ain’t No Stranger
20. Reading an’ Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)Live in Glasgow, Scotland (March 1, 1984)01. Gambler
02. Guilty of Love
03. Reading an’ Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)
04. Love Ain’t No Stranger
05. Here I Go Again
06. Slow an’ Easy
07. Cryin’ in the Rain
08. Keyboard Solo
09. Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City
10. Fool for Your Loving
11. Need Your Love So Bad / Thank You Blues
12. Slide It In
13. Don’t Break My Heart AgainEarly Ruff Mixes, Original Demos and ObscuritiesEarly Ruff Mixes with Unfinished Lyrics01. All or Nothing
02. Hungry for Love
03. Spit It Out
04. Give Me More Time
05. Slow an’ Easy
06. Love Ain’t No Stranger
07. Need Your Love So Bad – Instrumental
08. All or Nothing – acapella excerpts remix
09. Slow an’ Easy – organ and drum excerpts remix
10. Wheezy Interludes – various alcoholic studio antics, David and Mel “fighting a cold”Original Demos11. Slow an’ Easy
12. Slide It In
13. Standing in the Shadow
14. All or Nothing
15. Spit It Out
16. Guilty of Love
17. Love Ain’t No Stranger
18. Intro to “Need Your Love So Bad” from David Coverdale
19. Need Your Love So BadUnfinished Symphonies: Demo Ideas that Were Never Finished20. Body Heat
21. The Gypsy in You
22. Lounge Lizards
23. Great Riff in the Morning
24. The River Song
25. Can’t Make a Deal with the Devil
26. Prayer for the Dying
27. Spend the Night with Me
28. So Much to Live for
29. Riff Raff Blues
30. Thanks You Blues
