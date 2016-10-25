EVERGREY: disponibile la clip di 'End of Silence'

La formazione progressive metal svedese degli Evergrey
svela ora la clip del brano End of Silence
, riportata in basso. La canzone proviene dall'album The Atlantic
uscito il 25 gennaio tramite la AFM Records
.
Ecco le parole della band in merito al filmato:
"Here's End of Silence accompanied by live clips from this weekends show in Gothenburg! This is of course courtesy of the King Patrick Ullaeus and rEvolver who made a super great work showcasing us live!
"
Ricordiamo che il gruppo tornerà in Italia per quattro date nel mese di aprile: qui
trovate le location e i primi dettagli.