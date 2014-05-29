KILL RITUAL: al lavoro sul prossimo album col nuovo cantante

|
I Kill Ritual annunciano l'ingresso in formazione del nuovo cantante Chalice (già Dirt). L'artista, insieme a Steven Rice (chitarre, basso, tastiere) e a Seamus Gleason (batteria), è attualmente al lavoro sul prossimo album della band di cui saranno svelati i dettagli più avanti.
Ecco le parole di Rice in merito alle novità e ai programmi del gruppo:
"Hey KR gang it’s been bit of a process going through vocal auditions and finding the right guy that can take the new and old material to the next level, Chalice came up in spades with his amazing range and classic metal vocal style! His vocals are just simply what our fans are expecting! The new KR CD (s) are under way with 11 completed drum tracks recorded at Sonic Train Studios in early Jan. 2019 and final production is fully underway at my home studio Fossil Sound. We’re hoping to have a release date by late summer with of course some heavy touring to support the new CD. See you soon!".