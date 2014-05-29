      Privacy Policy
 
Kill Ritual - il nuovo cantante Chalice
KILL RITUAL: al lavoro sul prossimo album col nuovo cantante
30/01/2019 - 11:16

ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/01/2019 - 11:16
KILL RITUAL: al lavoro sul prossimo album col nuovo cantante
26/05/2017 - 10:42
KILL RITUAL: ascolta il brano 'The Eyes Of Medusa (Redux)'
30/03/2017 - 17:25
RAVEN: a giugno in Italia con gli Hirax e i Kill Ritual
10/08/2015 - 16:40
KILL RITUAL: online un nuovo video
25/07/2015 - 09:08
KILL RITUAL: firmato accordo con la Scarlet Records, a settembre il terzo disco
15/01/2015 - 11:24
KILL RITUAL: in cerca di un nuovo cantante
23/12/2014 - 16:08
KILL RITUAL: brano inedito e nuovo album in arrivo
14/10/2014 - 19:55
KILL RITUAL: annunciato il nuovo batterista
04/06/2014 - 10:04
KILL RITUAL: in cerca di un batterista
29/05/2014 - 15:06
KILL RITUAL: edizione in vinile in arrivo
