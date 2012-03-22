DE LIRIUM`S ORDER: tornano ad aprile con 'Singularity', ecco il singolo

|
A sette anni di distanza dalla pubblicazione di Veniversum, i deathster finlandesi De Lirium's Order annunciano il loro ritorno con il quarto album di inediti: Singularity, questo il titolo del disco, uscirà infatti il 26 aprile tramite l'etichetta Inverse Records.
Riguardo al concept del disco, il chitarrista e fondatore Juha Kupiainen dichiara:
"We wanted to compose new music that reaches beyond the stars, and thus aligned our thoughts with the concept of Singularity, both the physical and the technological one when the machines take over. We started our journey to create the most explorative and ambitious album ever to come out from the oven of De Lirium’s Order".
In attesa della pubblicazione del disco, la band svela ora il lyric video del primo singolo estratto Orion’s Cry. Eccolo di seguito: