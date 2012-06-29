VAREGO: ecco il video della titletrack 'I, Prophetic'

Come anticipato qui
due mesi fa insieme ai dettagli, la band genovese dei Varego
farà uscire il 15 febbraio per la Argonauta Records
il nuovo album dal titolo I, Prophetic
. E' ora disponibile in basso la clip che il gruppo ha realizzato per la titletrack.
La band dichiara:
"We are excited to release today our new official videoclip. 'I, Prophetic' is not only the title-track of our new album, but also a video released by a team-work of friends, able to capture our interdimensional journey, a song representing VAREGO at its best today, with both melodic and aggressive vocals, intricated riffs and killer drums
".