BRANT BJORK: torna ad aprile con 'Jacoozzi', ecco i dettagli e un brano

Brant Bjork comunica i dettagli del nuovo album solista: il disco si intitolerà Jacoozzi e conterrà otto brani. Ecco le parole dell'artista in merito al processo creativo, iniziato nel 2010:
"I was much more content with the "jam" tracks as it was a creative release that was needed at that time. I decided to call the collective tracks, Jacoozzi. At the time, it reminded me of the feeling of my first solo recording sessions for my first solo release, Jalamanta....only more "free"".
Jacoozzi uscirà il 5 aprile tramite l'etichetta Heavy Psych Sounds Records. Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, è disponibile in basso il primo estratto Guerrilla Funk.
Tracklist:
1. Can't Out Run The Sun
2. Guerrilla Funk
3. Mexico City Blues
4. Five Hundred Thousand Dollars
5. Black & White Wonderland
6. Oui
7. Mixed Nuts
8. Lost In Race
9. Polarized
10. Do You Love Your World?