HELHEIM: ecco la titletrack e i dettagli di 'Rignir'

|
I blackster norvegesi Helheim hanno recentemente diffuso in streaming Rignir, titletrack del prossimo album di inediti in uscita il 26 aprile tramite la Dark Essence Records. Il disco è stato registrato ancora una volta presso i Conclave & Earshot Studios, con missaggio e produzione a cura della band e di Bjornar E. Nilsen (Vulture Industries, Black Hole Generator) e con masterizzazione seguita da Herbrand Larsen (Enslaved).
Di seguito le dichiarazioni della band sull'album:
"This time around we have been very inspired by the local weather of Bergen. The autumn and winter seasons can summon the darkest of feelings within oneself, and this backdrop served as the fertilizer that would germinate the seeds of our lyrical ideas. Exploring the darkness of nature as something that can be seen, as well as sensed, it became a canvas where the pen drew words that rose from the depths of solemnity and alienation. Although each track depicts an ever growing intensity of suffering and loss, there's still a dialogue on how to maintain some sort of sanity or inner peace"
Rignir - Tracklist:
01. Rignir
02. Kaldr
03. Hagl
04. Snjóva
05. Ísuð
06. Vindarblástr
07. Stormviðri
08. Vetrarmegin
Si terrà tra aprile e maggio il tour degli Helheim dedicato a Rignir: insieme a loro in Norvegia, Germania, Romania, Ungheria, Repubblica Ceca, Francia, Regno Unito, Danimarca e Germania si esibiranno Vulture Industries, Madder Mortem e Caelestia.