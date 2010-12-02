ALTER BRIDGE: a marzo inizieranno le registrazioni del sesto album

|
Gli Alter Bridge comunicano che entreranno in studio di registrazione a marzo per lavorare al nuovo e sesto album della carriera, successore di The Last Hero (2016). Di seguito le parole del chitarrista Mark Tremonti rilasciate in una recente intervista (riportata nel player in basso) in merito ai programmi futuri della band:
"[Alter Bridge is] going into this studio after [Tremonti's] tour with Sevendust. We're gonna go into studio in March and April. And then after that, I go back on tour with Tremonti and then go back on tour with Alter Bridge this winter".
Al momento non sono noti i dettagli del disco.