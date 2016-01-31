BLOOD YOUTH: online il video di 'Spineless'

|
La formazione metalcore dei Blood Youth presenta ora in streaming il video di Spineless, riportato in basso. La canzone proviene dall'album Starve in uscita il 22 febbraio via Rude Records.
La band commenta così il singolo:
"Spineless' is about not being able to change your fucked up state of mind. No matter what we do or how much we change our appearance, it feels like we all have this inner darkness that eventually creeps back up. You have to accept that this state of mind is your reality and it can stay with you forever. This was actually the first song that was written for 'Starve', it's one of our favourites and it really defined the sound and mood of what was to come".