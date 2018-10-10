REDWOLVES: ascolta il primo singolo estratto da 'Future Becomes Past'

|
Il quartetto heavy/psych di Copenhagen Redwolves pubblicherà il 15 marzo tramite l'etichetta Argonauta Records Future Becomes Past, primo full-length della carriera successore dell'EP del 2012 Walking Roads. E' ora disponibile in fondo alla notizia The Pioneer, primo singolo estratto dal disco. La band lo commenta così:
"This new track is the first of a two-part sci-fi tragedy about ‘The Pioneer’, an android-like being who seeks to evolve humanity into a higher state of existence only to find that it is not an easy task…"
Tracklist:
1. Plutocracy
2. Rigid Generation
3. The Abyss
4. Fenris
5. The Pioneer
6. Voyagers
7. Farthest From Heaven
8. Temple Of Dreams