IRON FIRE: 'Beyond The Void' uscirà a marzo, ecco i dettagli e un lyric video

Gli Iron Fire pubblicheranno il loro nono album dal titolo Beyond The Void l'8 marzo tramite la Crime Records. Ecco di lato la copertina del disco e di seguito le dodici tracce incluse, missate e masterizzate dal produttore Tue Madsen:
1. Intro
2. Beyond the Void
3. Final Warning
4. Cold Chains of the North
5. Wrong Turn
6. Bones and Gasoline
7. Old Habits Die Hard
8. Judgement Day
9. To Hell and Back
10. One More Bullet
11. The Devils Path
12. Out of Nowhere
Come anticipazione del full-length, la band rende ora disponibile il lyric video della titletrack Beyond the Void: