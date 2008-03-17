ROTTING CHRIST: disponibile un nuovo estratto da 'The Heretics'

|
I greci Rotting Christ presentano ora in streaming un altro estratto dall'album The Heretics, in uscita il 15 febbraio via Season Of Mist: si tratta di Ветры злые (Vetry Zlye), brano che vede la partecipazione dell'ospite Irina Zybina (Grai), ed è ascoltabile in basso.
Sakis Tolis, frontman della band, commenta così:
"Dear fellows, I am in the pleasant position to present to you another new song I wrote for Rotting Christ; 'Ветры злые' (Vetry Zlye). A song that was influenced by paganism and specifically from the Slavic pagan religions through the history of time and exalts the power of mother nature. I Hope you will enjoy the (probably) most melodic song from our upcoming album 'The Heretics', accompanied by the beautiful voice of Irina Zybina"
Vi ricordiamo che la band si esibirà venerdì 10 maggio al Pika Future Club di Verona per quella che sarà l'unica data italiana.