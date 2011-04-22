TWISTED TOWER DIRE: a marzo il ritorno con 'Wars in the Unknown', ecco un estratto

|
A otto anni dalla pubblicazione dell'ultimo album Make it Dark, la formazione power metal statunitense dei Twisted Tower Dire annuncia il suo ritorno con un full-length di inediti: Wars in the Unknown, questo il titolo del lavoro, uscirà infatti il 15 marzo tramite l'etichetta No Remorse Records.
Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, la band ha recentemente svelato il primo estratto Light The Swords On Fire, riportato in basso insieme al suo lyric video.
Tracklist:
1. The Thundering
2. True North
3. Tear You Apart
4. Light The Swords On Fire
5. And The Sharks Came Then
6. Riding The Fortress
7. Eons Beyond
8. A Howl In The Wind
9. The Beast I Fear
10. These Ghosts Can Never Leave