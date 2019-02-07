SINS OF THE DAMNED: a maggio il debutto, svelati i dettagli e un brano

|
L'etichetta Shadow Kingdom Records farà uscire il 3 maggio Striking the Bell of Death, album di debutto degli speed metaller cileni Sins of the Damned. La band ha attualmente all'attivo tre demo, uno split album e la raccolta Chronicles of Disgrace del 2017.
Ecco di lato la copertina del disco, mentre di seguito sono riportate la titletrack e la prima traccia estratta Take the Weapons:
1. Striking the Bell of Death
2. They Fall and Never Rise Again
3. Take the Weapons
4. The Lion and the Prey
5. The Outcast (Sign of Cain)
6. Victims of Hate
7. Death's All Around You