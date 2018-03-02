MICHAEL THOMPSON BAND: presentano il primo singolo del nuovo album

|
La Michael Thompson Band ha annunciato, tramite il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music srl, il video di Love & Beyond. Il brano è la titletrack del nuovo album della band, la cui uscita è prevista per il 26 aprile prossimo.
Tracklist:
01. Opening
02. Love & Beyond
03. Save Yourself
04. Passengers
05. Red Sun (Interlude)
06. Supersonic
07. La Perouse (Interlude)
08. Don't Look Down
09. Far Away
10. Penny Laughed (Interlude)
11. Love Was Never Blind
12. Black Moon (Interlude)
13. Flying Without Wings
14. Forbidden City (Interlude)
15. Just Stardust
16. What Will I Be Without You
17. Starting Over
18. 'Til We Meet Again