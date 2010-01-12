GILBY CLARKE: firmato accordo con la Golden Robot Records per l'uscita di 'The Gospel Truth'

|
L'etichetta Golden Robot Records annuncia l'ingresso nel proprio roster del cantante e chitarrista statunitense Gilby Clarke (ex-Guns'N'Roses). A distanza di dodici anni dall'uscita dell'ultimo best-of omonimo, l'artista pubblicherà entro la prima metà del 2019 The Gospel Truth, nuovo e sesto album studio.
Ecco quanto dichiarato recentemente:
"I am so happy to be a part of the Golden Robot family for my new solo record. I use the word family because I feel like I found a home. We share the same passion for Rock n Roll! Rock N Roll is alive n’ well & together we will turn it up loud!"
The Gospel Truth vede la partecipazione di John Mellencamp, Kenny Aronoff e Stephen Perkins dalle band Jane’s Addiction, Porno For Pyro ed Infectious Grooves. Prossimamente saranno svelati maggiori dettagli del disco.