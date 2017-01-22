ATHLANTIS: annunciato il nuovo album, ecco i dettagli e un brano

|
Uscirà a marzo tramite l'etichetta Diamonds Prod il nuovo album degli Athlantis, progetto capitanato dal bassista Steve Vawamas (Ruxt, Mastercastle, Bellathrix, Odyssea).
Il disco, dal titolo The Way to Rock’n’Roll, è stato registrato presso gli Steve Vawamas Studios e i MusicArt di Pier Gonella e vedrà, oltre al bassista Steve Vawamas, lo stesso Pier Gonella alle chitarre (Necrodeath, Vanexa, Odyssea). A completare la lineup ci saranno Davide Dell’Orto alla voce (Drakkar, Verde Lauro), Alessandro “Bix” Bissa alla batteria (A Perfect Day, ex-Vision Divine) e Stefano Molinari alle tastiere.
Saranno dieci i brani contenuti nel nuovo full-lenght, questa la tracklist:
Letter to a Son
Prayer to the Lord
Heaven can wait
Forgive Me
No Pain no More
Black Rose
Lady Starlight
If I
Reborn
The Way to Rock'n'Roll
Ecco di seguito il primo estratto Forgive Me: