TRONOS: previsto per aprile l'album di debutto

I Tronos hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Century Media Records, l'audio di Birth Womb. Il brano è il nuovo singolo tratto dall'album di debutto Celestial Mechanics, in uscita il 12 aprile. La band è composta da Shane Embury (Napalm Death/Brujeria) e dal produttore Russ Russell (At The Gates/Dimmu Borgir/Napalm Death) ed il batterista Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth/Soilwork).
Tracklist:
01. Walk Among The Dead Things
02. Judas Cradle
03. The Ancient Deceit
04. The Past Will Wither And Die
05. A Treaty With Reality
06. Voyeurs Of Nature’s Tragedies
07. Birth Womb
08. Premonition
09. Beyond The Stream Of Conciousness
10. Johnny Blade (Black Sabbath cover)