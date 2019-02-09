      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Celestial Mechanics - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/02/19
IN-SIGHT
Enlightened By Shadows

15/02/19
AVANTASIA
Moonglow

15/02/19
CREMATORY STENCH
Grotesque Deformities

15/02/19
DEPARTURE CHANDELIER
Antichrist Rise to Power

15/02/19
DEATH WORSHIP
End Times

15/02/19
STEEL RAISER
Acciaio

15/02/19
VAREGO
I, Prophetic

15/02/19
VANIR
Allfather

19/02/19
ONIROPHAGUS
Endarkenment (Illumination Through Putrefaction)

19/02/19
EVIL CONSPIRACY
Evil Comes

CONCERTI

11/02/19
AVERSIONS CROWN + PSYCROPTIC + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

12/02/19
AMORPHIS + SOILWORK + JINJER + NAILED TO OBSCURITY
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

12/02/19
AVERSIONS CROWN + PSYCROPTIC + GUESTS
CYCLE - CALENZANO (FI)

13/02/19
STEVEN WILSON
AUDITORIUM MANZONI - BOLOGNA

13/02/19
PARKWAY DRIVE + KILLSWITCH ENGAGE + THY ART IS MURDER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

14/02/19
STEVEN WILSON
TEATRO CREBERG - BERGAMO

15/02/19
WHITE SKULL + DEVIOUS MINE + YOUR NEXT MISTAKE
DEFRAG - ROMA

16/02/19
OBSCURA + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/02/19
P.O.D. + GUESTS
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

16/02/19
MICHALE GRAVES
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI
TRONOS: previsto per aprile l'album di debutto
10/02/2019 - 15:56 (32 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/02/2019 - 15:56
TRONOS: previsto per aprile l'album di debutto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/02/2019 - 12:37
RAGE OF LIGHT: presentato il video di ''Fallen'' dall'album di debutto
10/02/2019 - 12:29
STAHLMANN: a marzo il nuovo album, guarda il video della titletrack
10/02/2019 - 11:34
SACRED OATH: disponibile la clip di 'Twelve Bells'
10/02/2019 - 11:19
WAYFARER: quattro date in Italia ad aprile
10/02/2019 - 11:10
PAIN OF SALVATION: iniziati i lavori per il prossimo album
10/02/2019 - 10:55
BLACK STONE CHERRY: suoneranno al Pistoia Blues come headliner
10/02/2019 - 10:44
KINGDOM OF GIANTS: nel roster della SharpTone Records, ecco il nuovo singolo 'Bleach'
10/02/2019 - 10:36
GOLDEN RUSK: al lavoro sul secondo album con la nuova formazione
09/02/2019 - 19:05
SOL SISTERE: a maggio il nuovo album
09/02/2019 - 18:56
TRISTE TERRE: online la premiere di un singolo dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     