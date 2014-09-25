INTER ARMA: ad aprile il ritorno con 'Sulphur English', ascolta il brano 'Citadel'

|
A tre anni dalla pubblicazione di Paradise Gallows, la band sludge/black/post-metal della Virginia Inter Arma comunica il suo ritorno con il nuovo full-length dal titolo Sulphur English, in uscita il 12 aprile nei formati CD, doppio LP e digitale. Insieme a questo annuncio, il gruppo svela in streaming il brano Citadel, riportato in basso.
Ecco le parole del frontman Mike Paparo in merito alla canzone:
"he lyrics to "Citadel" were written as a sort of clarion call to myself about overcoming depression and the demons that manifest with it. It, like most of the lyrical content on the record, is deeply personal to me. For the band as a whole, Sulphur English is an ill-tempered, unrepentant act of defiance towards stagnation and complacency. We create this music on our own terms and we refuse to compromise our collective vision, for better or worse."
Tracklist:
1. Bumgardner
2. A Waxen Sea
3. Citadel
4. Howling Lands
5. Stillness
6. Observances of the Path
7. The Atavist’s Meridian
8. Blood on the Lupines
9. Sulphur English