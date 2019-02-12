MIKAEL ERLANDSSON: a breve il suo nuovo album solista

|
Mikael Erlandsson (ex-N'Gang/Last Autumns Dreams) ha reso disponibili, tramite il canale YouTube della Metal Heaven Label, due estratti dal suo sesto album solista Capricorn Six, la cui uscita è prevista per il 22 febbraio tramite la AOR Heaven. Di seguito potete ascoltare i brani Eye Of The Hurricane e Break Another Heart. La band è composta anche da Sayit Dölen alla chitarra, Pontus Engberg alla batteria e Joel Starander al basso.
Tracklist:
01. Eye Of The Hurricane
02. Why
03. Pain
04. Evil
05. Had To Let You Go
06. Break Another Heart
07. Fear The People
08. Ok
09. I Just Wanna Love Ya
10. Alice In Wonderland