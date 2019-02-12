      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Capricorn Sin - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/02/19
AVANTASIA
Moonglow

15/02/19
CREMATORY STENCH
Grotesque Deformities

15/02/19
STEEL RAISER
Acciaio

15/02/19
VANIR
Allfather

15/02/19
DEPARTURE CHANDELIER
Antichrist Rise to Power

15/02/19
VAREGO
I, Prophetic

15/02/19
DEATH WORSHIP
End Times

19/02/19
ONIROPHAGUS
Endarkenment (Illumination Through Putrefaction)

19/02/19
EVIL CONSPIRACY
Evil Comes

20/02/19
DOOMBRINGER
Walpurgis Fires

CONCERTI

13/02/19
STEVEN WILSON
AUDITORIUM MANZONI - BOLOGNA

13/02/19
PARKWAY DRIVE + KILLSWITCH ENGAGE + THY ART IS MURDER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

14/02/19
STEVEN WILSON
TEATRO CREBERG - BERGAMO

15/02/19
WHITE SKULL + DEVIOUS MINE + YOUR NEXT MISTAKE
DEFRAG - ROMA

16/02/19
OBSCURA + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/02/19
P.O.D. + GUESTS
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

16/02/19
MICHALE GRAVES
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

16/02/19
PROSPECTIVE
REWORK CLUB - PERUGIA

16/02/19
WHITE SKULL + CHRONOSFEAR + ICY STEEL
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

16/02/19
ELECTROCUTION + BLACK RAGE + ULTERIOR
THE FACTORY - AZZANO (VERONA)
MIKAEL ERLANDSSON: a breve il suo nuovo album solista
13/02/2019 - 10:35 (51 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/02/2019 - 10:35
MIKAEL ERLANDSSON: a breve il suo nuovo album solista
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/02/2019 - 21:19
ENEMYNSIDE: annunciano il nuovo disco e le date in Spagna
13/02/2019 - 21:08
OBSCURA: ecco gli orari della data di Milano
13/02/2019 - 20:59
OLTRETOMBA: disponibili i dettagli del secondo album
13/02/2019 - 20:49
GEORGE KOLLIAS: la data in provincia di Cremona è spostata a marzo
13/02/2019 - 20:39
METALDAYS: svelato il running order della prossima edizione
13/02/2019 - 20:24
GENUS ORDINIS DEI: supporteranno gli Evergrey durante il tour europeo
13/02/2019 - 18:10
ESOTERIC: ad aprile in studio per il nuovo album
13/02/2019 - 16:16
SHINING (SWE): due date in Italia a maggio
13/02/2019 - 16:10
BANCO DEL MUTUO SOCCORSO: in arrivo il nuovo ''Transiberiana''
12/02/2019 - 21:13
FORGOTTEN TOMB: live il 22 e il 23 febbraio a Brescia e Vicenza
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     