DAMNATION`S HAMMER: ecco il singolo 'Wolves of Aquarius' dall'album in arrivo

Il 22 febbraio l'etichetta Massacre Records pubblicherà Unseen Planets, Deadly Spheres, nuovo album della band doom metal britannica Damnation's Hammer. Il disco, che sarà disponibile in CD e in digitale, vedrà la partecipazione del cantante Nick Stalvind degli svedesi Wolf per il brano Haunting the Abyss.
Grazie al player riportato in basso è possibile ascoltare Wolves of Aquarius, nuovo singolo estratto.
Tracklist:
1. Temple of the Descending Gods
2. Deathcraft
3. Unseen Planets, Deadly Spheres
4. Hammers of War
5. Wolves of Aquarius
6. Haunting the Abyss
7. Gates of the Necronomicon
8. The Eternal Harvest
9. The Hex iii
10. Entrance to the Final Chamber