TRISHULA: a marzo l'album di debutto

I Trishula, nuovo progetto del chitarrista Neil Fraser, hanno annunciato che il 23 marzo prossimo, tramite la AOR Heaven, avverrà la pubblicazione del loro album di debutto Scared To Breathe. Di seguito potete trovare il lyric video di I Can See It In Your Eyes.
Tracklist:
01. I Can See It In Your Eyes
02. Scared To Breathe
03. A Thousand Pieces
04. Secrets & Lies
05. I Never Cried
06. Homeland
07. Don’t Let Go
08. A Love So Cruel
09. Magnetic Memories
10. Jealousy
11. For A Friend (Instrumental)