Scared To Breathe - Album Cover
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/02/19
AVANTASIA
Moonglow

15/02/19
STEEL RAISER
Acciaio

15/02/19
VAREGO
I, Prophetic

15/02/19
DEATH WORSHIP
End Times

15/02/19
DEPARTURE CHANDELIER
Antichrist Rise to Power

15/02/19
CREMATORY STENCH
Grotesque Deformities

15/02/19
VANIR
Allfather

19/02/19
ONIROPHAGUS
Endarkenment (Illumination Through Putrefaction)

19/02/19
EVIL CONSPIRACY
Evil Comes

20/02/19
DOOMBRINGER
Walpurgis Fires

CONCERTI

14/02/19
STEVEN WILSON
TEATRO CREBERG - BERGAMO

15/02/19
WHITE SKULL + DEVIOUS MINE + YOUR NEXT MISTAKE
DEFRAG - ROMA

16/02/19
OBSCURA + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/02/19
P.O.D. + GUESTS
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

16/02/19
MICHALE GRAVES
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

16/02/19
PROSPECTIVE
REWORK CLUB - PERUGIA

16/02/19
WHITE SKULL + CHRONOSFEAR + ICY STEEL
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

16/02/19
ELECTROCUTION + BLACK RAGE + ULTERIOR
THE FACTORY - AZZANO (VERONA)

16/02/19
JETTASANGU FEST
CPO COLAPESCE - CATANIA

16/02/19
FAST AS A SHARK FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA
TRISHULA: a marzo l'album di debutto
14/02/2019 - 09:26 (38 letture)

14/02/2019 - 09:26
TRISHULA: a marzo l'album di debutto
14/02/2019 - 13:01
THE QUIREBOYS: 'Amazing Disgrace' uscirà ad aprile, ecco la copertina
14/02/2019 - 11:08
UNANIMATED: prevista la ristampa dei primi tre album
14/02/2019 - 10:50
METALLIZED: online le nuove playlist di Spotify
14/02/2019 - 10:29
SISTERS OF SUFFOCATION: disponibile un nuovo estratto da ''Humans Are Broken''
14/02/2019 - 10:10
SKELETOON: ecco il video di ''They Never Say Die''
14/02/2019 - 09:45
CIRITH GORGOR: online un estratto dal nuovo album
14/02/2019 - 09:26
BEAST IN BLACK: presentato il video di ''From Hell With Love''
13/02/2019 - 22:03
I AM MORBID: una data in Italia a maggio con Atrocity, Vital Remains e Sadist
13/02/2019 - 21:43
BROWBEAT: online la clip di 'A Forgotten Number' dal prossimo album
13/02/2019 - 21:35
DAMNATION`S HAMMER: ecco il singolo 'Wolves of Aquarius' dall'album in arrivo
 
