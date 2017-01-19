SKELETOON: ecco il video di ''They Never Say Die''

|
Gli Skeletoon hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Scarlet Records, il video di They Never Say Die. Il brano è la titletrack del loro nuovo album in uscita l'8 marzo.
Tracklist:
01. Intro / Hell-O
02. Hoist Our Colors (feat. Ivan Castelli as “Capt. Jack Sparrow”)
03. The Trufﬂe Shufﬂe Army: Bizardly Bizarre (feat. Alessandro Conti as “Chunk”)
04. To Leave A Land
05. They Never Say Die
06. Last Chance (feat. Michele Luppi as “Jake Fratelli”)
07. I Have The Key (feat. Morby as “Chester Copperpot)
08. The Chain Master (feat. David Arredondo Gomez as “Sloth”)
09. When Legends Turn Real (feat. Mark Basile as “One Eyed Willy”)
10. Farewell – Avantasia cover (feat. Melissa Bonny)
11. Goonies R Good Enough – Cindy Lauper cover (feat. Giacomo Voli)
Bonus Track Japanese Version:
12. Last Chance (feat. David Akesson from Quantice – Alternative Version)