GARY HOEY: a marzo il nuovo album

Il chitarrista blues rock Gary Hoey ha annunciato che il 15 marzo prossimo verrà pubblicato il suo ventunesimo album, intitolato Neon Highway Blues, tramite la Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group. Di seguito trovate la tracklist ed il lyric video di Don't Come Crying, dove c'è la presenza del figlio Ian Hoey.
Tracklist:
01. Under The Rug (feat. Eric Gales)
02. Mercy Of Love (feat. Josh Smith)
03. Your Kind Of Love
04. Don’t Come Crying (feat. Ian Hoey)
05. Still Believe In Love
06. Almost Heaven
07. I Felt Alive
08. Waiting On The Sun
09. Damned If I Do (feat. Lance Lopez)
10. Living The Highlife
11. Neon Highway Blues